403 Lower 8th Avenue South

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful apartment is only 4 blocks from the beach! Wake up each morning and watch the sunrise over the ocean. This 2 bedroom 1 bath features central HVAC, a brand new kitchen, renovated bathroom, and washer and dryer hookups. Easy housekeeping with tile flooring throughout and stay cool and refreshed with remote controlled ceiling fans in each bedroom. As an added bonus, the backyard is only for the use of this unit!



Features:

Updated kitchen

Updated bathroom

Off-street parking

24-hour maintenance



Location:

4 blocks from the beach

walking distance to great area hot spots



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 24/7. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.