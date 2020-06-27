403 Lower 8th Avenue South

Amenities
This beautiful apartment is only 4 blocks from the beach! Wake up each morning and watch the sunrise over the ocean. This 2 bedroom 1 bath features central HVAC, a brand new kitchen, renovated bathroom, and washer and dryer hookups. Easy housekeeping with tile flooring throughout and stay cool and refreshed with remote controlled ceiling fans in each bedroom. As an added bonus, the backyard is only for the use of this unit!
Features:
Updated kitchen
Updated bathroom
Off-street parking
24-hour maintenance
Location:
4 blocks from the beach
walking distance to great area hot spots
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 24/7. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.