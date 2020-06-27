All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated August 26 2019 at 3:13 AM

403 Lower 8th Avenue South

403 Lower 8th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

403 Lower 8th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful apartment is only 4 blocks from the beach! Wake up each morning and watch the sunrise over the ocean. This 2 bedroom 1 bath features central HVAC, a brand new kitchen, renovated bathroom, and washer and dryer hookups. Easy housekeeping with tile flooring throughout and stay cool and refreshed with remote controlled ceiling fans in each bedroom. As an added bonus, the backyard is only for the use of this unit!

Features:
Updated kitchen
Updated bathroom
Off-street parking
24-hour maintenance

Location:
4 blocks from the beach
walking distance to great area hot spots

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 24/7. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Lower 8th Avenue South have any available units?
403 Lower 8th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 403 Lower 8th Avenue South have?
Some of 403 Lower 8th Avenue South's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Lower 8th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
403 Lower 8th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Lower 8th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Lower 8th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 403 Lower 8th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 403 Lower 8th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 403 Lower 8th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Lower 8th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Lower 8th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 403 Lower 8th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 403 Lower 8th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 403 Lower 8th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Lower 8th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Lower 8th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Lower 8th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 403 Lower 8th Avenue South has units with air conditioning.
