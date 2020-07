Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute, updated townhouse just 4 blocks to the ocean in popular South Jax Beach! Large master bedroom (14'x11') with 2 closets. Second bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed. Kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are included. Short walk/bike to beach, restaurants and entertainment. Only minutes from JTB! Central heat and air. Private parking **Sorry, No PetsAvailable August 1st