Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Prime Jacksonville Beach living with quick access to JTB. Moments from the beach, South Beach Park, and two shopping centers. This beautifully landscaped 3 bedroom home features a split floor plan with a fireplace and a water view from the back yard. Available September 1, 2019. Pets are allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit. Application fee is $45 per person.