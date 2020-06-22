All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
1350 Pinewood Rd
1350 Pinewood Rd

1350 Pinewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

1350 Pinewood Road, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful contemporary home in Jacksonville Beach. Newly painted interior, remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances, and renovated bathrooms. House boasts natural light with an abundance of windows and high ceilings. Fireplace shared with Formal Living and Family Room. Large master bedroom on the second floor has a large walk in closet and sunroom that could be used as a study. Two car garage with a separate workshop or storage. This home also has a large, spacious and shaded yard. Application fee is $60 per person 18 and older. $100 processing fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 Pinewood Rd have any available units?
1350 Pinewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1350 Pinewood Rd have?
Some of 1350 Pinewood Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 Pinewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1350 Pinewood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 Pinewood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 Pinewood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1350 Pinewood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1350 Pinewood Rd does offer parking.
Does 1350 Pinewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 Pinewood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 Pinewood Rd have a pool?
No, 1350 Pinewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1350 Pinewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 1350 Pinewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 Pinewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 Pinewood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 Pinewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1350 Pinewood Rd has units with air conditioning.
