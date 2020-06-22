1350 Pinewood Rd

Amenities

Beautiful contemporary home in Jacksonville Beach. Newly painted interior, remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances, and renovated bathrooms. House boasts natural light with an abundance of windows and high ceilings. Fireplace shared with Formal Living and Family Room. Large master bedroom on the second floor has a large walk in closet and sunroom that could be used as a study. Two car garage with a separate workshop or storage. This home also has a large, spacious and shaded yard. Application fee is $60 per person 18 and older. $100 processing fee due at lease signing.