1330 2ND ST S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Huge Discount! Vacant Now! Only $2,875/Month (Regular $3,100/month) If lease start on Or before 5/10/2020 (Vacant & Available Now). HOA Does not allow Roommate Leases!South Jax Beach Townhouse. 1 block to the Ocean. custom paint, tile floors, open kitchen/dining/living rooms. stainless steel appliances, granite counters, glass & tile backsplash. 3 Bedroom Suites with an Additional Sunroom/Office space with plenty of storage. attached garage, 1-BR suite on first level, 2 on third floor. Spacious Master with Large walk in custom closet & Spa like Master Bath. Full laundry room, washer/dryer included. Convenient to restaurants, park & coffee shops. Live a vacation life style every day. 1 year minimum lease. Renters Insurance Required. Pets welcome w/limits & non refundable pet fee.