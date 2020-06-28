All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:18 AM

1330 2ND ST S

1330 South 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1330 South 2nd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Huge Discount! Vacant Now! Only $2,875/Month (Regular $3,100/month) If lease start on Or before 5/10/2020 (Vacant & Available Now). HOA Does not allow Roommate Leases!South Jax Beach Townhouse. 1 block to the Ocean. custom paint, tile floors, open kitchen/dining/living rooms. stainless steel appliances, granite counters, glass & tile backsplash. 3 Bedroom Suites with an Additional Sunroom/Office space with plenty of storage. attached garage, 1-BR suite on first level, 2 on third floor. Spacious Master with Large walk in custom closet & Spa like Master Bath. Full laundry room, washer/dryer included. Convenient to restaurants, park & coffee shops. Live a vacation life style every day. 1 year minimum lease. Renters Insurance Required. Pets welcome w/limits & non refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 2ND ST S have any available units?
1330 2ND ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1330 2ND ST S have?
Some of 1330 2ND ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 2ND ST S currently offering any rent specials?
1330 2ND ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 2ND ST S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 2ND ST S is pet friendly.
Does 1330 2ND ST S offer parking?
Yes, 1330 2ND ST S offers parking.
Does 1330 2ND ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 2ND ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 2ND ST S have a pool?
No, 1330 2ND ST S does not have a pool.
Does 1330 2ND ST S have accessible units?
No, 1330 2ND ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 2ND ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 2ND ST S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 2ND ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 2ND ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
