Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
1105 10TH ST N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

1105 10TH ST N

1105 North 10th Street · (904) 614-6166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Jacksonville Beach
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1105 North 10th Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities. This beach property has been fully updated throughout with luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, fresh paint. Wood deck on front and back of the property for plenty of entertaining space. Large fenced backyard for enjoying the Florida Sunshine. 20x12 shed with electricity and workshop bench for storage or tinkering. Sprinkler system on well pump. NO PETS, PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 10TH ST N have any available units?
1105 10TH ST N has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1105 10TH ST N have?
Some of 1105 10TH ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 10TH ST N currently offering any rent specials?
1105 10TH ST N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 10TH ST N pet-friendly?
No, 1105 10TH ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1105 10TH ST N offer parking?
Yes, 1105 10TH ST N does offer parking.
Does 1105 10TH ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 10TH ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 10TH ST N have a pool?
No, 1105 10TH ST N does not have a pool.
Does 1105 10TH ST N have accessible units?
No, 1105 10TH ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 10TH ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 10TH ST N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 10TH ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 10TH ST N does not have units with air conditioning.
