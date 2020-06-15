1105 10TH ST N

Amenities

Enjoy life in this beach bungalow 10 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and all of the beach festivities. This beach property has been fully updated throughout with luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, fresh paint. Wood deck on front and back of the property for plenty of entertaining space. Large fenced backyard for enjoying the Florida Sunshine. 20x12 shed with electricity and workshop bench for storage or tinkering. Sprinkler system on well pump. NO PETS, PLEASE.