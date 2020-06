Amenities

elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator

Amazing water views. One of the largest units around. Enjoy this spacious 2/2 w office/den space. Hurricane impact windows, monitored security, elevator just steps away along with the laundry, trash and storage. No pets allowed. Renters insurance is a must. Centrally located near 95, schools, shops and beaches. Ready to move in subject to association screening. This will go fast.