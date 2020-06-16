454 NE 210th Cir Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Beautifully Remodeled 2nd-floor corner unit at Monterrey Village. The unit is complemented by a split bedroom floor plan, two remodeled bathrooms, pass thru area in the stunning brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop, and wood cabinets to dining/family room area, eat-in kitchen, full-size washer/dryer and screened in patio; new porcelain floors throughout, new fixtures, verticals in all windows, just painted and more. Gated community offers a large swimming pool, jacuzzi, plenty of guest parking and only minutes away from I-95 and Aventura Mall. Don't miss it!.