Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:21 PM

454 NE 210th Cir Ter

454 NE 210th Circle Ter · (305) 405-0615
Location

454 NE 210th Circle Ter, Ives Estates, FL 33179
California Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202-7B · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020. Beautifully Remodeled 2nd-floor corner unit at Monterrey Village. The unit is complemented by a split bedroom floor plan, two remodeled bathrooms, pass thru area in the stunning brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop, and wood cabinets to dining/family room area, eat-in kitchen, full-size washer/dryer and screened in patio; new porcelain floors throughout, new fixtures, verticals in all windows, just painted and more. Gated community offers a large swimming pool, jacuzzi, plenty of guest parking and only minutes away from I-95 and Aventura Mall. Don't miss it!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 NE 210th Cir Ter have any available units?
454 NE 210th Cir Ter has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 454 NE 210th Cir Ter have?
Some of 454 NE 210th Cir Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 NE 210th Cir Ter currently offering any rent specials?
454 NE 210th Cir Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 NE 210th Cir Ter pet-friendly?
No, 454 NE 210th Cir Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ives Estates.
Does 454 NE 210th Cir Ter offer parking?
Yes, 454 NE 210th Cir Ter does offer parking.
Does 454 NE 210th Cir Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 454 NE 210th Cir Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 NE 210th Cir Ter have a pool?
Yes, 454 NE 210th Cir Ter has a pool.
Does 454 NE 210th Cir Ter have accessible units?
No, 454 NE 210th Cir Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 454 NE 210th Cir Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 NE 210th Cir Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 454 NE 210th Cir Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 454 NE 210th Cir Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
