14898 Crescent Cove DR

Beautifully decorated single-family pool/spa home with a two car garage in prestigious Gulf Harbour Yacht and Country Club, a gated community. Corner property overlooking golf course with privacy landscaping. Features include 2 bedroom, 2 baths, den/office with full-sized sleeper sofa. Home sleeps 6. Fully furnished. In-ground pool and spa, screened in lanai, outdoor patio with furniture. Built-in outdoor grill and portable propane grill. High-speed wireless network, Comcast cable, and flat-screen TV's. Sports membership available with transfer fee. Property is completely non-smoking. No pets. Security deposit required. AVAILABLE NOW (one month minimum rental required). Also available 2021 season -- call owner directly for more details. See phone number in confidential remarks.