Iona, FL
14898 Crescent Cove DR
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

14898 Crescent Cove DR

14898 Crescent Cove Drive · (239) 910-1882
Location

14898 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautifully decorated single-family pool/spa home with a two car garage in prestigious Gulf Harbour Yacht and Country Club, a gated community. Corner property overlooking golf course with privacy landscaping. Features include 2 bedroom, 2 baths, den/office with full-sized sleeper sofa. Home sleeps 6. Fully furnished. In-ground pool and spa, screened in lanai, outdoor patio with furniture. Built-in outdoor grill and portable propane grill. High-speed wireless network, Comcast cable, and flat-screen TV's. Sports membership available with transfer fee. Property is completely non-smoking. No pets. Security deposit required. AVAILABLE NOW (one month minimum rental required). Also available 2021 season -- call owner directly for more details. See phone number in confidential remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14898 Crescent Cove DR have any available units?
14898 Crescent Cove DR has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14898 Crescent Cove DR have?
Some of 14898 Crescent Cove DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14898 Crescent Cove DR currently offering any rent specials?
14898 Crescent Cove DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14898 Crescent Cove DR pet-friendly?
No, 14898 Crescent Cove DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 14898 Crescent Cove DR offer parking?
Yes, 14898 Crescent Cove DR does offer parking.
Does 14898 Crescent Cove DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14898 Crescent Cove DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14898 Crescent Cove DR have a pool?
Yes, 14898 Crescent Cove DR has a pool.
Does 14898 Crescent Cove DR have accessible units?
No, 14898 Crescent Cove DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14898 Crescent Cove DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14898 Crescent Cove DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14898 Crescent Cove DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14898 Crescent Cove DR does not have units with air conditioning.
