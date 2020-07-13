/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
328 Apartments for rent in Iona, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
15110 Ports Of Iona DR
15110 Ports of Iona Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Located within the gated community of Harbour Isles in south Fort Myers, this 2nd floor, 1282 sq. ft.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
15655 Ocean Walk CIR
15655 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit with beautiful waterfront lake view. Gated community with great amenities, heated pool, spa, clubhouse with pool and air hockey tables, gym, picnic areas with grills. Very close to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
16751 Davis RD
16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
16801 Sanibel Sunset CT
16801 Sanibel Sunset Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
This beautiful, newly redone 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, 1st floor unit is Our Hidden Piece of Paradise! Located within walking distance of Sanibel Outlets and Bunche Beach and just a short drive from Ft. Myers Beach, Sanibel and Capitva Islands.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
11090 Harbour Yacht CT
11090 Harbour Yacht Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11090 Harbour Yacht CT in Iona. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
11751 Pasetto LN
11751 Pasetto Lane, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 3 BDR condo in Majestic Palms - Royal Pointe. Great location close to Ft Myers & Sanibel beaches. Furniture is negotiable. Plenty of shopping, restaurants in the area. Nice community pool area with Barbecue grills available.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
11650 Marino CT
11650 Marino Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautifully decorated furnished and turnkey condo. Feature 2 bedrooms, dining room and a den and garage. The condo is being offered for an annual rental.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
15417 Bellamar CIR
15417 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Well appointed Fully Furnished and equipped. This ground floor unit, offers 1,100 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. All Tile, master has King bed and 2nd bedrm has queen, the 3rd bdrm set up as office and has pull out futon.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
14871 Crescent Cove DR
14871 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Charming updated three bedroom single family cottage style home with an enclosed sunroom. Also has attached garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
14580 Grande Cay CIR
14580 Grande Cay Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available Now! * Prime vacation rental location! * Spectacular view of Lake and Golf course from large screened balcony. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished condo in * Grande Cay development of Gulf Harbour. * (golf not included).
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
7124 Blanquilla CT
7124 Blanquilla Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
It's time to book that Winter Getaway! Don't let this one pass you by. Located in a very desirable South Fort Myers Location. Only minutes to the most beautiful beaches in the world, including Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
15393 Bellamar CIR
15393 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for seasonal rental. Close to the beaches, restaurants, shopping, hospital and grocery stores. It's fully furnished and all tiled, located in a Gated community, Club House & pool/spa. This location is very popular for snowbirds.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
11630 Marino CT
11630 Marino Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great location, South Ft Myers, 2nd floor end coach home overlooking the lake. 2/2 with den/home office --your choice. Gated community with pool.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
14971 Rivers Edge CT
14971 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Fantastic first floor unfurnished unit in Longpond Village overlooking the golf course available for rent annually. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - one of the bedrooms has a Murphy bed/desk for multi-use. New wood flooring in the Master Bedroom and Living Room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
14898 Crescent Cove DR
14898 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully decorated single-family pool/spa home with a two car garage in prestigious Gulf Harbour Yacht and Country Club, a gated community. Corner property overlooking golf course with privacy landscaping.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
13411 Hidden Palms CV
13411 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! Luxury community with pool located only minutes to world class beaches, shopping, and restaurants just minutes off beautiful McGregor Blvd.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15360 Bellamar Circle, 3523
15360 Bellamar Cir 3523, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1043 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - This turnkey second floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Just steps to the pool and clubhouse and only minutes to the beach.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
14979 Rivers Edge CT
14979 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
RENTED JANUARY-APRIL 2021!!MONTH TO MONTH AVAILABLE STARTING IN JUNE,2020 $1500 per month + 11.5% Sales Tax.NEW TILE FLOORS! BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET.
