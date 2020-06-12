42 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Old Florida Charm Still Exists!! Located on the west side Gulf Boulevard with a partial intercostal view. This newly remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo sits right on Gulf Blvd and is nestled in between the Intercostal Waterway and the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. The best of both views! On the sand and updated, the condo unit has a fireplace and relaxed, bohemian style neighbors that are quiet and friendly. In your back yard, you will find the sands of the Gulf of Mexico on a private beach. NO public access in over a mile. Small pet ok with $300 pet fee. Watch a sunset every night! Live the dream!!! There is an additional fee of $100.00/month for ELECTRIC. Call now to view this adorable unit and live the dream!