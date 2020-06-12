All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
42 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

42 GULF BOULEVARD

42 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 244-8422
Location

42 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Old Florida Charm Still Exists!! Located on the west side Gulf Boulevard with a partial intercostal view. This newly remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo sits right on Gulf Blvd and is nestled in between the Intercostal Waterway and the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. The best of both views! On the sand and updated, the condo unit has a fireplace and relaxed, bohemian style neighbors that are quiet and friendly. In your back yard, you will find the sands of the Gulf of Mexico on a private beach. NO public access in over a mile. Small pet ok with $300 pet fee. Watch a sunset every night! Live the dream!!! There is an additional fee of $100.00/month for ELECTRIC. Call now to view this adorable unit and live the dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
42 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 42 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
42 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 42 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 42 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 42 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 42 GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 42 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 42 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 42 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
