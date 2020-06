Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom,3 bath unfurnished townhome with boat dock available for an annual lease. Live in fun IRB with great beach access,restaurants,libraby,parks,tennis courts,art center and more. Townhome is freshly painted, offers a large kitchen with granite tops,wood look tile in living area,carpet in bedrooms.Washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy your large waterfront balcony.3 under building assigned parking spaces. This small complex offers a pool. All ages and small pets considered