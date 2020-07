Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Great view of the ocean from the balcony. This unit features three bedrooms, two baths, large master suite with his & her walk-in closets, jetted tub, separate shower, separate vanities, tile throughout living area, carpeted bedrooms. Must see to appreciate. Owner will consider a small dog under 20 pounds. Parking garage under the building. Association requires application, fee and approval after owner approves applicant.