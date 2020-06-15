102 Mcguire Boulevard

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious beachside town-home available for rent. Features include a nice welcoming foyer, 1/2 bath on level 1, dining area, open kitchen plan, indoor laundry room, Master suite on 1st floor, Upstairs offers 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath, and large loft area. Many nice upgrades throughout. Community offers inground pool amenities. Pets may be considered (per HOA docs 35lb max weight /none on insurance dangerous breed list). REQUIREMENTS: Credit score 640+, 1st month, Last month & security deposit. $300 non refundable pet deposit. Application online $28.50 for each adult applicant - Credit check & background check with each application. Available 1st part of July 2020. Currently tenant occupied.