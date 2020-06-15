All apartments in Indian Harbour Beach
102 Mcguire Boulevard

102 Mcguire Boulevard · (321) 302-9588
Location

102 Mcguire Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
Manatee Pointe Reserve

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2189 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and spacious beachside town-home available for rent. Features include a nice welcoming foyer, 1/2 bath on level 1, dining area, open kitchen plan, indoor laundry room, Master suite on 1st floor, Upstairs offers 2 additional bedrooms, hall bath, and large loft area. Many nice upgrades throughout. Community offers inground pool amenities. Pets may be considered (per HOA docs 35lb max weight /none on insurance dangerous breed list). REQUIREMENTS: Credit score 640+, 1st month, Last month & security deposit. $300 non refundable pet deposit. Application online $28.50 for each adult applicant - Credit check & background check with each application. Available 1st part of July 2020. Currently tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Mcguire Boulevard have any available units?
102 Mcguire Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Mcguire Boulevard have?
Some of 102 Mcguire Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Mcguire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
102 Mcguire Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Mcguire Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Mcguire Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 102 Mcguire Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 102 Mcguire Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 102 Mcguire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Mcguire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Mcguire Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 102 Mcguire Boulevard has a pool.
Does 102 Mcguire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 102 Mcguire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Mcguire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Mcguire Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Mcguire Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Mcguire Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
