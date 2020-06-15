All apartments in Hypoluxo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

151 Ocean Cay Way

151 Ocean Cay Way · (561) 660-3909
Location

151 Ocean Cay Way, Hypoluxo, FL 33462

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 0.5 baths, $3600 · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 0.5 Bath · 2089 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome - Property Id: 274278

Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome in a private tranquil gated community between Delray Beach and Palm Beach. High end finishes. Porcelain tile, wood flooring, light and bright neutral colors. Three bedrooms with first floor convertible rooms for office or den. New gourmet kitchen with new countertops, Beautiful water views from every room on the east side. Paver patio for outdoor entertaining. Directly located in the green space common area adjacent to the pergola. Private sand beach for kayaks, paddle boarding and sunbathing. Community pool with renovated bathrooms and designer patio furniture.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274278
Property Id 274278

(RLNE5757757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

