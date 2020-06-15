151 Ocean Cay Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome - Property Id: 274278



Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome in a private tranquil gated community between Delray Beach and Palm Beach. High end finishes. Porcelain tile, wood flooring, light and bright neutral colors. Three bedrooms with first floor convertible rooms for office or den. New gourmet kitchen with new countertops, Beautiful water views from every room on the east side. Paver patio for outdoor entertaining. Directly located in the green space common area adjacent to the pergola. Private sand beach for kayaks, paddle boarding and sunbathing. Community pool with renovated bathrooms and designer patio furniture.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274278

Property Id 274278



(RLNE5757757)