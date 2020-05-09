All apartments in Hypoluxo
Location

1200 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL 33462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
sauna
Totally remodeled * Intracoastal * water views in gated neighborhood! New kitchen, quartz countertops, extended bar & stainless appliances! New tile floors throughout! Fresh paint! Upgraded bathroom with beautiful shower & large quartz vanity. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet. Second bedroom with french doors. Full size washer & dryer inside condo. Large balcony overlooks clubhouse, pool & intracoastal. Secure building with elevator, trash chute & mailboxes in lobby. Resort style clubhouse includes two sitting areas, full size gym with cardio room, sauna, billiards, spa, bbq & pavilion. Private beach with bbq & kayak racks available. Marina next door with boat club & charters daily.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Scotia Drive have any available units?
1200 Scotia Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1200 Scotia Drive have?
Some of 1200 Scotia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Scotia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Scotia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Scotia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Scotia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hypoluxo.
Does 1200 Scotia Drive offer parking?
No, 1200 Scotia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Scotia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Scotia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Scotia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Scotia Drive has a pool.
Does 1200 Scotia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1200 Scotia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Scotia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Scotia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Scotia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Scotia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
