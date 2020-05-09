1200 Scotia Drive

Amenities

Totally remodeled * Intracoastal * water views in gated neighborhood! New kitchen, quartz countertops, extended bar & stainless appliances! New tile floors throughout! Fresh paint! Upgraded bathroom with beautiful shower & large quartz vanity. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet. Second bedroom with french doors. Full size washer & dryer inside condo. Large balcony overlooks clubhouse, pool & intracoastal. Secure building with elevator, trash chute & mailboxes in lobby. Resort style clubhouse includes two sitting areas, full size gym with cardio room, sauna, billiards, spa, bbq & pavilion. Private beach with bbq & kayak racks available. Marina next door with boat club & charters daily.