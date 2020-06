Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

THE PERFECT SEASONAL GETAWAY.... Beautifully Renovated Two Story Waterfront Home. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master Suite On Main Floor. The Covered Patio Leads You Out To The Heated Pool, Spa, BBQ & Boat Dock. Five Minute Boat Ride To The Boynton Inlet, Two Car Garage. Well Appointed. Must Be Seen.