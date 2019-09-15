2003 Reston Road Unit 2102

Amenities

1/1 Condo w/ Garage in Hunters Creek - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo on 2nd floor with 1 car garage downstairs. New wood vinyl flooring throughout! Open floor plan offers kitchen with breakfast bar opening to living room. Master suite with french doors with access balcony access and en-suite bathroom. Balcony offers pond views. Located in Capri at Hunters Creek community which has gate controlled access, clubhouse, resort style swimming pool, fitness center, BBQ grills, picnic areas, and an executive business center. Tenants are required to make separate application and be approved by HOA. Tenants are required to apply with the HOA at $100.00 payable at time of application. No pets allowed.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.



To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Johanna Carmona 407-697-5497



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

