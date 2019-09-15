All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
2003 Reston Road Unit 2102
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

2003 Reston Road Unit 2102

2003 Reston Rd Unit 2102 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2003 Reston Rd Unit 2102, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1/1 Condo w/ Garage in Hunters Creek - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo on 2nd floor with 1 car garage downstairs. New wood vinyl flooring throughout! Open floor plan offers kitchen with breakfast bar opening to living room. Master suite with french doors with access balcony access and en-suite bathroom. Balcony offers pond views. Located in Capri at Hunters Creek community which has gate controlled access, clubhouse, resort style swimming pool, fitness center, BBQ grills, picnic areas, and an executive business center. Tenants are required to make separate application and be approved by HOA. Tenants are required to apply with the HOA at $100.00 payable at time of application. No pets allowed.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Johanna Carmona 407-697-5497

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.
r.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4263173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 have any available units?
2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 have?
Some of 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 offers parking.
Does 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 have a pool?
Yes, 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 has a pool.
Does 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 have accessible units?
No, 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Reston Road Unit 2102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHunters Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hunters Creek 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHunters Creek Apartments with Pools
Hunters Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLViera East, FL
Cocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FLAvon Park, FLPasadena Hills, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College