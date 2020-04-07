14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You'll fall in love with this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated stainless steel appliances, light cabinets, recessed lighting, granite countertops, and plenty of space to cook and entertain. Each room is very spacious including the private master suite which boasts plush carpet, high ceilings, private bathroom with stand up shower and dual vanity sinks. Step out back to relax on the patio or host parties in the oversized yard. Make this home yours today!



