Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:24 AM

14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE

14438 Estrella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14438 Estrella Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll fall in love with this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated stainless steel appliances, light cabinets, recessed lighting, granite countertops, and plenty of space to cook and entertain. Each room is very spacious including the private master suite which boasts plush carpet, high ceilings, private bathroom with stand up shower and dual vanity sinks. Step out back to relax on the patio or host parties in the oversized yard. Make this home yours today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE have any available units?
14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE have?
Some of 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14438 ESTRELLA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

