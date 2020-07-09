14324 Westshire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Updated 4 bedroom 3 baths in sought after Hunters Creek. Designer paint throughout freshens the appeal of this made for entertaining home. Stainless appliances and granite adorn the kitchen. Room for a kitchen table and overlooking the family room with built in shelving and sliders to the paved patio/pool area. The 1st floor is completely tiled and a full bath and bedroom too. Upstairs holds the master suite and 2nd bedroom-all with carpet. The loft, with built in cabinets and the 3rd bedroom have wood laminate flooring. Enjoy the dual sink master bath with soak tub and large walk in shower. Dual closets are a bonus! Pool and complete lawn care are included in the monthly rent. The community offers many parks and recreation areas. Moments from major highways and close to the attractions makes this an ideal location.

Updated 4 bedroom 3 baths in sought after Hunters Creek. Designer paint throughout freshens the appeal of this made for entertaining home. Stainless appliances and granite adorn the kitchen. Room for a kitchen table and overlooking the family room with built-in shelving and sliders to the paved patio/pool area. The 1st floor is completely tiled and a full bath and bedroom too. Upstairs holds the master suite and 2nd bedroom-all with carpet. The loft, with built-in cabinets and the 3rd bedroom have wood laminate flooring. Enjoy the dual sink master bath with soak tub and large walk-in shower. Dual closets are a bonus! Pool and complete lawn care are included in the monthly rent. The community offers many parks and recreation areas. Moments from major highways and close to the attractions makes this an ideal location.