Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
14324 Westshire Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

14324 Westshire Drive

14324 Westshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14324 Westshire Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Updated 4 bedroom 3 baths in sought after Hunters Creek. Designer paint throughout freshens the appeal of this made for entertaining home. Stainless appliances and granite adorn the kitchen. Room for a kitchen table and overlooking the family room with built in shelving and sliders to the paved patio/pool area. The 1st floor is completely tiled and a full bath and bedroom too. Upstairs holds the master suite and 2nd bedroom-all with carpet. The loft, with built in cabinets and the 3rd bedroom have wood laminate flooring. Enjoy the dual sink master bath with soak tub and large walk in shower. Dual closets are a bonus! Pool and complete lawn care are included in the monthly rent. The community offers many parks and recreation areas. Moments from major highways and close to the attractions makes this an ideal location.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14324 Westshire Drive have any available units?
14324 Westshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 14324 Westshire Drive have?
Some of 14324 Westshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14324 Westshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14324 Westshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14324 Westshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14324 Westshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 14324 Westshire Drive offer parking?
No, 14324 Westshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14324 Westshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14324 Westshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14324 Westshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14324 Westshire Drive has a pool.
Does 14324 Westshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 14324 Westshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14324 Westshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14324 Westshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14324 Westshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14324 Westshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
