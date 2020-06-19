13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful sunsets! Set on the 2nd floor, overlooking a lovely piece of the Hunter's Creek golf course.

This 1/1 condo is conveniently positioned for spectacular views of the late afternoon sky.

A private, covered patio provides a space to relax or dine in the outdoors while enjoying Florida's landscape. Inside, the kitchen and an open living room, provide the same peaceful view. This property comes with a full appliance package, plentiful kitchen cabinetry, a pass-thru window between kitchen and dining, a storage closet on the patio, a walk-in closet and ceiling fan in the bedroom, NEW FRESH PAINT, and BRAND NEW CARPET!

The condominium community of Auduban Villas provides its residents with community amenities, such as gated entry, lakeside swimming pool and heated spa, tennis and basketball courts, playground, gym, clubhouse, and business center.

Additionally, residents have access to Hunter's Creek amenities which provides endless opportunities to stay active. Set right in the middle of Central Florida, this location is bordered by attractions, shopping, dining, recreation, and popular roadways. Serenity meets the ultimate in convenience. Call today to schedule a showing!