Hunters Creek, FL
13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE

13905 Fairway Island Drive · (407) 488-9392
Hunters Creek
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

13905 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1027 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW & MOVE IN READY!
Beautiful sunsets! Set on the 2nd floor, overlooking a lovely piece of the Hunter's Creek golf course.
This 1/1 condo is conveniently positioned for spectacular views of the late afternoon sky.
A private, covered patio provides a space to relax or dine in the outdoors while enjoying Florida's landscape. Inside, the kitchen and an open living room, provide the same peaceful view. This property comes with a full appliance package, plentiful kitchen cabinetry, a pass-thru window between kitchen and dining, a storage closet on the patio, a walk-in closet and ceiling fan in the bedroom, NEW FRESH PAINT, and BRAND NEW CARPET!
The condominium community of Auduban Villas provides its residents with community amenities, such as gated entry, lakeside swimming pool and heated spa, tennis and basketball courts, playground, gym, clubhouse, and business center.
Additionally, residents have access to Hunter's Creek amenities which provides endless opportunities to stay active. Set right in the middle of Central Florida, this location is bordered by attractions, shopping, dining, recreation, and popular roadways. Serenity meets the ultimate in convenience. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have any available units?
13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13905 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
