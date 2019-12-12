All apartments in Hunters Creek
13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE

13839 Fairway Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13839 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Luxurious 3rd Floor Apartment! Located in Hunter’s Creek. Spacious 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Home has excellent open layout with Living room & dining area, opens to kitchen. Master bedroom with access to balcony overlooking beautiful Golf view with no rear neighbors for your privacy. This Gated community offers access to the pool, park, playground, Tennis & Basketball court etc.... Only minutes away from Hwy 417, JYP & Turnpike, Theme parks, Restaurants & Shopping… Take advantage of this opportunity!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have any available units?
13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13839 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
