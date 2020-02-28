All apartments in Hunters Creek
13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412

13838 Fairway Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13838 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Listing Agent: Bruny Cintron bruny@myhomesavercenter.com 407-873-9863 - Available for immediate move in!! Beautiful 1/1 condo. First floor location with water views. This HUNTERS CREEK property is located in the gated golf course community of Audubon Villa's. The updated kitchen features newer cabinets and granite counters, accompanied by all newer stainless steel appliances. Living room/ dining room features built in wall shelving and laminate flooring. The back covered and screened lanai has beautiful views of water and fountain. Close to Airport , Theme Parks and main roads access.

(RLNE5589577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 have any available units?
13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
Is 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 currently offering any rent specials?
13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 pet-friendly?
No, 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 offer parking?
No, 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 does not offer parking.
Does 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 have a pool?
No, 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 does not have a pool.
Does 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 have accessible units?
No, 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 does not have accessible units.
Does 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412 does not have units with air conditioning.

