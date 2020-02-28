13838 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE #1412

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Listing Agent: Bruny Cintron bruny@myhomesavercenter.com 407-873-9863 - Available for immediate move in!! Beautiful 1/1 condo. First floor location with water views. This HUNTERS CREEK property is located in the gated golf course community of Audubon Villa's. The updated kitchen features newer cabinets and granite counters, accompanied by all newer stainless steel appliances. Living room/ dining room features built in wall shelving and laminate flooring. The back covered and screened lanai has beautiful views of water and fountain. Close to Airport , Theme Parks and main roads access.



(RLNE5589577)