All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 13442 PALOMA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
13442 PALOMA DRIVE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:18 AM

13442 PALOMA DRIVE

13442 Paloma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13442 Paloma Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large Home, Large Lot, Three Car Garage, Stunning Backyard Setting with Pool, Patio and Spacious Yard and Gorgeous Natural Views! Master suite, 2 other bedrooms, a 2nd full bath and an office are on the first floor. In addition there are formal dining and living spaces, family room/kitchen combo and a 3rd full bath that exits to the pool to complete the first floor plan. Upstairs there is a loft, 2 bedrooms and a 4th full bath. Lawn Care, Pool Care are Included in Rent. Working Fire Place. Take advantage of the Park system in Hunters Creek comparable to some small cities! There’s easy access to John Young Parkway, Orange Blossom Trail, SR 417, Osceola Parkway and the Forida Turnpike. Area attractions & the Orlando International Airport are all within a short 20-minute drive. Call this house your home, one of the most beautiful and accessible homes in one of the best ranked communities in the US!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13442 PALOMA DRIVE have any available units?
13442 PALOMA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 13442 PALOMA DRIVE have?
Some of 13442 PALOMA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13442 PALOMA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13442 PALOMA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13442 PALOMA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13442 PALOMA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 13442 PALOMA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13442 PALOMA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13442 PALOMA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13442 PALOMA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13442 PALOMA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13442 PALOMA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13442 PALOMA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13442 PALOMA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13442 PALOMA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13442 PALOMA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13442 PALOMA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13442 PALOMA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Garage
Hunters Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College