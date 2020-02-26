13442 PALOMA DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large Home, Large Lot, Three Car Garage, Stunning Backyard Setting with Pool, Patio and Spacious Yard and Gorgeous Natural Views! Master suite, 2 other bedrooms, a 2nd full bath and an office are on the first floor. In addition there are formal dining and living spaces, family room/kitchen combo and a 3rd full bath that exits to the pool to complete the first floor plan. Upstairs there is a loft, 2 bedrooms and a 4th full bath. Lawn Care, Pool Care are Included in Rent. Working Fire Place. Take advantage of the Park system in Hunters Creek comparable to some small cities! There’s easy access to John Young Parkway, Orange Blossom Trail, SR 417, Osceola Parkway and the Forida Turnpike. Area attractions & the Orlando International Airport are all within a short 20-minute drive. Call this house your home, one of the most beautiful and accessible homes in one of the best ranked communities in the US!