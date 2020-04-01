All apartments in Hunters Creek
13107 Luxbury Loop Orange

13107 Luxbury Loop · No Longer Available
Location

13107 Luxbury Loop, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2.5 Home For Rent at 13107 Luxbury Loop Orlando, FL 32837 - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwashwer and Disposal, 2 car garage, ; Please call to arrange a showing

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: John Young South to Town Center Blvd.; Make Right on Town Center Blvd.; Right on Town Loop; Left on Chalfont; Left on Luxbury Loop

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4114307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange have any available units?
13107 Luxbury Loop Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange have?
Some of 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange currently offering any rent specials?
13107 Luxbury Loop Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange is pet friendly.
Does 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange offer parking?
Yes, 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange offers parking.
Does 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange have a pool?
No, 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange does not have a pool.
Does 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange have accessible units?
No, 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13107 Luxbury Loop Orange has units with air conditioning.
