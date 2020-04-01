13107 Luxbury Loop Orange

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3/2.5 Home For Rent at 13107 Luxbury Loop Orlando, FL 32837 - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwashwer and Disposal, 2 car garage, ; Please call to arrange a showing



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: John Young South to Town Center Blvd.; Make Right on Town Center Blvd.; Right on Town Loop; Left on Chalfont; Left on Luxbury Loop



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4114307)