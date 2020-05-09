12204 Wild Iris Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

SPACIOUS CONDO IN HUNTERS CREEK - Property Id: 266911



2 BED/2 BATH - Villanova has a beautiful club house, community pool, and fitness center. The area has a variety of great restaurants, grocery, and more within walking distance! The Loop Outlet is less than 5 minutes away. This unit has a split plan with attached oversized car garage, central heat/air, breakfast bar, spacious laundry room with full size washer and dryer.

No Pets Allowed



