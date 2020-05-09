12204 Wild Iris Way

Amenities
SPACIOUS CONDO IN HUNTERS CREEK - Property Id: 266911
2 BED/2 BATH - Villanova has a beautiful club house, community pool, and fitness center. The area has a variety of great restaurants, grocery, and more within walking distance! The Loop Outlet is less than 5 minutes away. This unit has a split plan with attached oversized car garage, central heat/air, breakfast bar, spacious laundry room with full size washer and dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266911
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5761790)