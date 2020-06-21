12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious 3BR / 2BA With Garage - Spacious 3BR/2BA Condo with a one car garage. End Unit. Nice screened porch. Inside laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Gated community. Convenient Hunters Creek location. Lots of amenities including pool, hot tub and fitness center. Private Clubhouse. Water and trash are included. Resident may allowed up to 2 parking permits.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

Utilities Included: Water / Sewer & Trash

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(321) 895-9585.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE4652913)