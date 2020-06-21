All apartments in Hunters Creek
12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109

12107 Poppy Field Lane · (321) 895-9585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12107 Poppy Field Lane, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 3BR / 2BA With Garage - Spacious 3BR/2BA Condo with a one car garage. End Unit. Nice screened porch. Inside laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Gated community. Convenient Hunters Creek location. Lots of amenities including pool, hot tub and fitness center. Private Clubhouse. Water and trash are included. Resident may allowed up to 2 parking permits.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
Utilities Included: Water / Sewer & Trash
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(321) 895-9585.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE4652913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 have any available units?
12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 have?
Some of 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 currently offering any rent specials?
12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 is pet friendly.
Does 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 offer parking?
Yes, 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 does offer parking.
Does 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 have a pool?
Yes, 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 has a pool.
Does 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 have accessible units?
No, 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 does not have accessible units.
Does 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12107 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 109 has units with air conditioning.
