All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106

12102 Poppy Field Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12102 Poppy Field Lane, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
SPACIOUS ONE BED WITH GARAGE - Welcome home to this spacious 1BR / 1BA Condo with a one car garage. Nice screened porch. Inside laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Gated community. Conveniently located within minutes of nearby shopping, schools and grocery. Lots of amenities including: swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Water and trash are included. Resident may allowed up to 2 parking permits.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
UTILITIES: $95.00 / Month (Water / Sewer, Trash & Electricity)
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE4776469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 have any available units?
12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 have?
Some of 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 currently offering any rent specials?
12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 is pet friendly.
Does 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 offer parking?
Yes, 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 offers parking.
Does 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 have a pool?
Yes, 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 has a pool.
Does 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 have accessible units?
No, 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Garage
Hunters Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College