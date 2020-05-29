12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106

Amenities
SPACIOUS ONE BED WITH GARAGE - Welcome home to this spacious 1BR / 1BA Condo with a one car garage. Nice screened porch. Inside laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Gated community. Conveniently located within minutes of nearby shopping, schools and grocery. Lots of amenities including: swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Water and trash are included. Resident may allowed up to 2 parking permits.
Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
UTILITIES: $95.00 / Month (Water / Sewer, Trash & Electricity)
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.
