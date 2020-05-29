12102 POPPY FIELD LANE UNIT 106

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

SPACIOUS ONE BED WITH GARAGE - Welcome home to this spacious 1BR / 1BA Condo with a one car garage. Nice screened porch. Inside laundry area with a full size washer and dryer. Gated community. Conveniently located within minutes of nearby shopping, schools and grocery. Lots of amenities including: swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Water and trash are included. Resident may allowed up to 2 parking permits.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

UTILITIES: $95.00 / Month (Water / Sewer, Trash & Electricity)

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



