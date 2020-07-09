9748 AMBER CHESTNUT WAY

Amenities

Brand NEW energy-efficient home ready July 2019! This Glendale model home, features covered front porch and spacious, open first floor .Full all new kitchen beta white granite countertops, ceramic flooring, and all natural taupe carpeting upstairs .Attached two car garage and privacy fenced rear patio. Make every day feel like a vacation day in this incredible Watermark community. Enjoy fireworks from the clubhouse viewing deck, a few sets of tennis or a summer afternoon at the community's resort-style swimming pool. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving you thousands of dollars on utility bills.