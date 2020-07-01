All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

8424 Greenbank Blvd.

8424 Greenbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8424 Greenbank Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Gated Community at the Lakes of Windermere/Peachtree. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Gated Community at the Lakes of Windermere/Peachtree.
Come and enjoy this freshly painted home with a large 2 car garage and front porch for the morning coffee or just to sit and visit with friends and family. Home is on a corner lot with large back yard and screen patio. Open spacious living room and dinning room. Kitchen has large eat in area just off the back patio. Comfortable Living room has easy access through sliding glass doors to screened in patio/outdoor space. Master bedroom with large window with bright natural lights. Community location, easy access to highway 429, and its less than 2 miles from Disneys Corporate property. Home has ceramic tile, laminate floor and carpet in master bedroom. Gated Community has club house and community pool.
Rent $1,799.00
Security $,1,799.00
Application 75.00 per Adult
ADMIN Fee $100.00

(RLNE5659130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8424 Greenbank Blvd. have any available units?
8424 Greenbank Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8424 Greenbank Blvd. have?
Some of 8424 Greenbank Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8424 Greenbank Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
8424 Greenbank Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 Greenbank Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 8424 Greenbank Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8424 Greenbank Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 8424 Greenbank Blvd. offers parking.
Does 8424 Greenbank Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8424 Greenbank Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 Greenbank Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 8424 Greenbank Blvd. has a pool.
Does 8424 Greenbank Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 8424 Greenbank Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 Greenbank Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8424 Greenbank Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8424 Greenbank Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8424 Greenbank Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.

