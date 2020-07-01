8424 Greenbank Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Gated Community at the Lakes of Windermere/Peachtree. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Gated Community at the Lakes of Windermere/Peachtree.

Come and enjoy this freshly painted home with a large 2 car garage and front porch for the morning coffee or just to sit and visit with friends and family. Home is on a corner lot with large back yard and screen patio. Open spacious living room and dinning room. Kitchen has large eat in area just off the back patio. Comfortable Living room has easy access through sliding glass doors to screened in patio/outdoor space. Master bedroom with large window with bright natural lights. Community location, easy access to highway 429, and its less than 2 miles from Disneys Corporate property. Home has ceramic tile, laminate floor and carpet in master bedroom. Gated Community has club house and community pool.

Rent $1,799.00

Security $,1,799.00

Application 75.00 per Adult

ADMIN Fee $100.00



(RLNE5659130)