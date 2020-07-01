All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD

8345 Greenbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8345 Greenbank Boulevard, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Enjoy this 2 Story water view house located behind Magic Kingdom employee entrance in Gated Community of the Preserve in the Lake of Windermere. Fresh painted with newly installed carpet, ready to move in. This spacious house offer 4 bedrooms and Den that could converted into your office or bonus bedroom downstairs. There is high vault ceiling in living room/dinning room. The lower lever with Kitchen, family room and master bedroom overlook the pond view with natural conservation. Second floor offer loft, 1 suite and 2 bedrooms with pond view.
Large backyard with Great Schools, the New Windermere High School. The property is only 5 minutes away from the Disney employee entrance.Closed to 535, shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have any available units?
8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

