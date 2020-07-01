8345 GREENBANK BOULEVARD

Amenities

Enjoy this 2 Story water view house located behind Magic Kingdom employee entrance in Gated Community of the Preserve in the Lake of Windermere. Fresh painted with newly installed carpet, ready to move in. This spacious house offer 4 bedrooms and Den that could converted into your office or bonus bedroom downstairs. There is high vault ceiling in living room/dinning room. The lower lever with Kitchen, family room and master bedroom overlook the pond view with natural conservation. Second floor offer loft, 1 suite and 2 bedrooms with pond view.

Large backyard with Great Schools, the New Windermere High School. The property is only 5 minutes away from the Disney employee entrance.Closed to 535, shopping area.