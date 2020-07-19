7924 MINUTEMEN LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Gorgeous two story with pond view in Overlook At Hamlin! Open family room to kitchen floor plan featuring, gas range, wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and large walk-in pantry. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with main level den/study has beautiful water views from rear of home with lush landscaping. Only one short block from a fantastic community pool recreational area that includes a multitude of planned activities with covered picnic area large screen TV's and a fully equipped fitness center. Picturesque walking and/or jogging trail with benches surrounding large pond directly across the street keep you one with nature. All appliances including washer/gas dryer, lawn and pest control included. Short distance to New Publix, Super Walmart, Cinepolis Luxury Movie Theater, Orlando Health Hospital and all with great access to 429 and 408 makes it convenient for commuting!!! Long term rental possible...