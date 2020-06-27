All apartments in Horizon West
7828 WINTER WREN STREET
7828 WINTER WREN STREET

7828 Winter Wren Street · No Longer Available
Location

7828 Winter Wren Street, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Make an appointment today, all you need furniture, decoration, kitchen items, etc. Just bring your personal items. A gorgeous, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms one story home in Summerlake, available after August 1st. Rental agreement 12 months. Rent includes washer and dryer and lawn care. Spacious living area with open style kitchen featuring a center island, all new stainless steel appliances. A porch overlooking a green area, growing trees and area to walk. In the back, a covered patio with a BBQ to enjoy. No pets and no smoking allowed. Furniture recently purchased. Walking distance to the club house: fitness center, pool, social area. Close to Highway 429, schools, near Walmart, Publix and Winter Garden Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7828 WINTER WREN STREET have any available units?
7828 WINTER WREN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7828 WINTER WREN STREET have?
Some of 7828 WINTER WREN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7828 WINTER WREN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7828 WINTER WREN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7828 WINTER WREN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7828 WINTER WREN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7828 WINTER WREN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7828 WINTER WREN STREET offers parking.
Does 7828 WINTER WREN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7828 WINTER WREN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7828 WINTER WREN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7828 WINTER WREN STREET has a pool.
Does 7828 WINTER WREN STREET have accessible units?
No, 7828 WINTER WREN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7828 WINTER WREN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7828 WINTER WREN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7828 WINTER WREN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7828 WINTER WREN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
