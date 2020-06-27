7828 WINTER WREN STREET

Amenities

Make an appointment today, all you need furniture, decoration, kitchen items, etc. Just bring your personal items. A gorgeous, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms one story home in Summerlake, available after August 1st. Rental agreement 12 months. Rent includes washer and dryer and lawn care. Spacious living area with open style kitchen featuring a center island, all new stainless steel appliances. A porch overlooking a green area, growing trees and area to walk. In the back, a covered patio with a BBQ to enjoy. No pets and no smoking allowed. Furniture recently purchased. Walking distance to the club house: fitness center, pool, social area. Close to Highway 429, schools, near Walmart, Publix and Winter Garden Village.