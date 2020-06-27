All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 7439 DEREXA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
7439 DEREXA DRIVE
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM

7439 DEREXA DRIVE

7439 Derexa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7439 Derexa Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Terrific family home ready for immediate move in. Sorry, no pets allowed. Two story with all 4 bedrooms up. 3 1/2 baths. Home overlooks large pond and right across the street is the beautiful community pool. Inside laundry room on second floor (washer and dryer not included). Kitchen has 48" cherry cabinets and all appliances, granite countertops and large center island. Kitchen overlooks Great room with sliders out to wrap around screened porch. 3 Car Garage with openers and paver driveway. Tenant would be responsible for lawncare. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7439 DEREXA DRIVE have any available units?
7439 DEREXA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7439 DEREXA DRIVE have?
Some of 7439 DEREXA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7439 DEREXA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7439 DEREXA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 DEREXA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7439 DEREXA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7439 DEREXA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7439 DEREXA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7439 DEREXA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7439 DEREXA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 DEREXA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7439 DEREXA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7439 DEREXA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7439 DEREXA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 DEREXA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7439 DEREXA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7439 DEREXA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7439 DEREXA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College