7439 DEREXA DRIVE

Amenities
Terrific family home ready for immediate move in. Sorry, no pets allowed. Two story with all 4 bedrooms up. 3 1/2 baths. Home overlooks large pond and right across the street is the beautiful community pool. Inside laundry room on second floor (washer and dryer not included). Kitchen has 48" cherry cabinets and all appliances, granite countertops and large center island. Kitchen overlooks Great room with sliders out to wrap around screened porch. 3 Car Garage with openers and paver driveway. Tenant would be responsible for lawncare. Call today!