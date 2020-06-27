7439 DEREXA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Terrific family home ready for immediate move in. Sorry, no pets allowed. Two story with all 4 bedrooms up. 3 1/2 baths. Home overlooks large pond and right across the street is the beautiful community pool. Inside laundry room on second floor (washer and dryer not included). Kitchen has 48" cherry cabinets and all appliances, granite countertops and large center island. Kitchen overlooks Great room with sliders out to wrap around screened porch. 3 Car Garage with openers and paver driveway. Tenant would be responsible for lawncare. Call today!