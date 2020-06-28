6713 Marmalade Aly

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Furnished 4/3 Townhouse in Winter Garden - Move in ready for a long term tenant. Ideal for corporate rental! Beautiful 2018 built two story townhouse, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fully furnished and equipped. Features an open floor plan kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and closet pantry that opens to a living/dining room combo equipped with dining room table, living room furnishings, and flat screen television. Downstairs bedroom with double bed and full hall bathroom at entry area. From living area, rear door leads out to covered porch and courtyard style patio, and covered walkway to detached 2 car garage. Upstairs, Master suite with walk in closet, en-suite bathroom with double sink vanity and shower stall, and private porch. Additional full hall bathroom and two bedrooms; one furnished with bunk beds and second with double bed. Laundry closet is on second floor with washer and dryer present for tenants convenience. Home is alarm ready - additional cost to activate. The home is located within close proximity to highly rated schools, hospital and medical offices, shops, restaurants, golf courses, and Walt Disney World Parks and Attractions. Good access to expressways and roadways for easy commuting. Home is available furnished or unfurnished as needed.



All 18+ must make separate application at $75 per person. Apply online at www.ourrentalservice.com. Must provide last 4 paystubs & photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 Admin Fee will apply. Home is rented in as-is condition. Tenants solely responsible for the cost of obtaining amenity passes, and mailbox keys. Washer and dryer are a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Owner is licensed Realtor and will manage property following leasing.



To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Johanna Carmona (407) 900-0816



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



No Pets Allowed



