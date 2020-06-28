All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 6713 Marmalade Aly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
6713 Marmalade Aly
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

6713 Marmalade Aly

6713 Marmalade Alley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6713 Marmalade Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Furnished 4/3 Townhouse in Winter Garden - Move in ready for a long term tenant. Ideal for corporate rental! Beautiful 2018 built two story townhouse, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fully furnished and equipped. Features an open floor plan kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and closet pantry that opens to a living/dining room combo equipped with dining room table, living room furnishings, and flat screen television. Downstairs bedroom with double bed and full hall bathroom at entry area. From living area, rear door leads out to covered porch and courtyard style patio, and covered walkway to detached 2 car garage. Upstairs, Master suite with walk in closet, en-suite bathroom with double sink vanity and shower stall, and private porch. Additional full hall bathroom and two bedrooms; one furnished with bunk beds and second with double bed. Laundry closet is on second floor with washer and dryer present for tenants convenience. Home is alarm ready - additional cost to activate. The home is located within close proximity to highly rated schools, hospital and medical offices, shops, restaurants, golf courses, and Walt Disney World Parks and Attractions. Good access to expressways and roadways for easy commuting. Home is available furnished or unfurnished as needed.

All 18+ must make separate application at $75 per person. Apply online at www.ourrentalservice.com. Must provide last 4 paystubs & photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 Admin Fee will apply. Home is rented in as-is condition. Tenants solely responsible for the cost of obtaining amenity passes, and mailbox keys. Washer and dryer are a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Owner is licensed Realtor and will manage property following leasing.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Johanna Carmona (407) 900-0816

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5073741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 Marmalade Aly have any available units?
6713 Marmalade Aly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6713 Marmalade Aly have?
Some of 6713 Marmalade Aly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6713 Marmalade Aly currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Marmalade Aly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 Marmalade Aly pet-friendly?
No, 6713 Marmalade Aly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 6713 Marmalade Aly offer parking?
Yes, 6713 Marmalade Aly offers parking.
Does 6713 Marmalade Aly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6713 Marmalade Aly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 Marmalade Aly have a pool?
No, 6713 Marmalade Aly does not have a pool.
Does 6713 Marmalade Aly have accessible units?
No, 6713 Marmalade Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 Marmalade Aly have units with dishwashers?
No, 6713 Marmalade Aly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6713 Marmalade Aly have units with air conditioning?
No, 6713 Marmalade Aly does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College