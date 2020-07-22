All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE

6379 Flat Lemon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6379 Flat Lemon Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

STUNNING Newly Built home with everything you've been looking for! This gorgeous CORNER LOT GRIFFIN model by Ashton Woods Homes in the
desirable Hamlin Reserve community offers the perfect space for families of all sizes! You will feel the majesty of this home upon entering the
Welcoming Foyer, Private Office & Dining Room! Enjoy the tall ceilings and open floor plan with lots of windows and light. The Chef's Kitchen boasts Granite countertops beautifully accenting the 42" cabinets, Butler Pantry for extra storage, GAS Oven and oversized island; all overlooking the Large Family Room with Sliders to the Oversized Patio and large fenced in yard! The 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths provides ample space, with all bedrooms upstairs. The Master Retreat features Trey Ceilings, a master bath with dual vanities, an OVERSIZED shower and an EXPANSIVE closet. 3 additional Bedrooms including a second suite with Bath can accommodate a large family or extra space for visitors. A Washer and Drier with utility sink completes the upstairs. A tankless GAS hot water heater provides for energy conservation piece of mind. Community features a neighborhood pool and separate tot lot area. Easy access to the new 429 highway with WALKING DISTANCE to shopping, dining, move theaters and more. Rent includes Pest, HOA dues, Termite Bond, Landscaping, Garbage pick-up, Home Warrantee. First and last month rent plus $3500 security deposit due at lease signing. $600 cleaning fee due upon vacating home. Do not miss this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE have any available units?
6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE have?
Some of 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
