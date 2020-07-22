6379 FLAT LEMON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool media room

STUNNING Newly Built home with everything you've been looking for! This gorgeous CORNER LOT GRIFFIN model by Ashton Woods Homes in the

desirable Hamlin Reserve community offers the perfect space for families of all sizes! You will feel the majesty of this home upon entering the

Welcoming Foyer, Private Office & Dining Room! Enjoy the tall ceilings and open floor plan with lots of windows and light. The Chef's Kitchen boasts Granite countertops beautifully accenting the 42" cabinets, Butler Pantry for extra storage, GAS Oven and oversized island; all overlooking the Large Family Room with Sliders to the Oversized Patio and large fenced in yard! The 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths provides ample space, with all bedrooms upstairs. The Master Retreat features Trey Ceilings, a master bath with dual vanities, an OVERSIZED shower and an EXPANSIVE closet. 3 additional Bedrooms including a second suite with Bath can accommodate a large family or extra space for visitors. A Washer and Drier with utility sink completes the upstairs. A tankless GAS hot water heater provides for energy conservation piece of mind. Community features a neighborhood pool and separate tot lot area. Easy access to the new 429 highway with WALKING DISTANCE to shopping, dining, move theaters and more. Rent includes Pest, HOA dues, Termite Bond, Landscaping, Garbage pick-up, Home Warrantee. First and last month rent plus $3500 security deposit due at lease signing. $600 cleaning fee due upon vacating home. Do not miss this home!