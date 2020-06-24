All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237

6210 Lewis Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6210 Lewis Clark Avenue, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom single story home at independence winter garden - Beautiful three bedroom single story home at Winter garden Independence community , kitchen with granite the countertop with the stainless steel appliances, the rent includes lawn care and internet and the cable service as well. Great school zone for your kid , walking distance to Elementary and middle school , Community feature pool fitness center children play area and walking trail , also close to the new Walmart and Winter Garen village and easy to access 429 close to disney . Please cal (407)566-3400 in business hours for showing .

(RLNE3494323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 have any available units?
6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 have?
Some of 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 is pet friendly.
Does 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 offer parking?
No, 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 does not offer parking.
Does 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 have a pool?
Yes, 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 has a pool.
Does 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 have accessible units?
No, 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237 does not have units with air conditioning.
