6210 Lewis and Clark Ave - 1237

Amenities
3 bedroom single story home at independence winter garden - Beautiful three bedroom single story home at Winter garden Independence community , kitchen with granite the countertop with the stainless steel appliances, the rent includes lawn care and internet and the cable service as well. Great school zone for your kid , walking distance to Elementary and middle school , Community feature pool fitness center children play area and walking trail , also close to the new Walmart and Winter Garen village and easy to access 429 close to disney . Please cal (407)566-3400 in business hours for showing .
(RLNE3494323)