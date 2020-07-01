16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP

Amenities

Stunning two story FULLY FURNISHED home tastefully decorated and well equipped available for lease. You will love the open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, dining room, living that leads to the screened patio with ceiling fan, and upstairs a bonus room that make this home just perfect for entertaining. The house offers a triple split bedroom plan, with an elegant master bedroom and master bath that conveniently connects to 2 separate walk-in closets. Enjoy living in this beautiful and comfortable home at the moment you step in the front door. The house is equipped with everything you need. Landscaping and HOA are included. The home is located in a beautiful Community of Hawksmoor in Winter Garden close to all Disney Parks and Disney Springs, it offers all the conveniences you wish with great proximity to the West Horizon shops, restaurants, movie theater and top rated schools. The Community offers a wonderful lake front Club House with a Resort Style Pool, 24 hour Gym, Playgrounds and Recreational Facilities. The home is located with close proximity to the club house, and offers ring doorbell, 3 EERO wireless modems for the whole house WiFi. The living room, bonus room and master bedroom have 65" TVs while 2 guest bedrooms have 55" TVs installed.