16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:20 AM

16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP

16662 Wingspread Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16662 Wingspread Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
media room
Stunning two story FULLY FURNISHED home tastefully decorated and well equipped available for lease. You will love the open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, dining room, living that leads to the screened patio with ceiling fan, and upstairs a bonus room that make this home just perfect for entertaining. The house offers a triple split bedroom plan, with an elegant master bedroom and master bath that conveniently connects to 2 separate walk-in closets. Enjoy living in this beautiful and comfortable home at the moment you step in the front door. The house is equipped with everything you need. Landscaping and HOA are included. The home is located in a beautiful Community of Hawksmoor in Winter Garden close to all Disney Parks and Disney Springs, it offers all the conveniences you wish with great proximity to the West Horizon shops, restaurants, movie theater and top rated schools. The Community offers a wonderful lake front Club House with a Resort Style Pool, 24 hour Gym, Playgrounds and Recreational Facilities. The home is located with close proximity to the club house, and offers ring doorbell, 3 EERO wireless modems for the whole house WiFi. The living room, bonus room and master bedroom have 65" TVs while 2 guest bedrooms have 55" TVs installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP have any available units?
16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP have?
Some of 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP offers parking.
Does 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP has a pool.
Does 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP have accessible units?
No, 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 16662 WINGSPREAD LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

