All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:09 AM

16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP

16265 Pebble Bluff Loop · (407) 629-6330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16265 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,138

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful home ready for a family to enjoy all that Waterleigh has to offer! Master bedroom downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs in addition to a bonus room that can be used as sitting area, play room, den or office. First level has an open floor plan for the spacious family / dining room. The kitchen offers an island and is fitted with beautify granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Two car garage for parking your cars. The property is zoned for Keene Crossing Elementary, Bridgewater Middle and Windermere High Schools. If you are looking for a new community with tons of amenities this is it! Beach lounge area overlooking Lake Hickory Nut Volleyball, miniature golf, observation docks, 750’ peninsula outstretching onto Lake Hickory Nut Bark Park. The beautiful clubhouse has a resort style pool, lake view bbq/picnic area, fitness center, and walking trails. This resort style community is near the Parks, great schools, restaurants and shops. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.Pet Friendly Home (with approval and non-refundable pet fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have any available units?
16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP has a unit available for $2,138 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have?
Some of 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP does offer parking.
Does 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP has a pool.
Does 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have accessible units?
No, 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16265 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity