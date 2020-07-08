All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP

16133 Pebble Bluff Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16133 Pebble Bluff Loop, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.be/nhTjUxoWM10 Also offered for sale! This is your chance to live directly across from the multi-million dollar amenity center in the beautiful community of Waterleigh. Upon entering this gorgeous, like-new townhouse you are greeted with a spacious, open floor plan. The stunning kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a convenient island breakfast bar for easy entertaining. The upstairs features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and laundry room. The owner recently spent thousands of dollars for the custom walk-in closets! Coming in from your attached garage, you will find an area easily large enough for a drop zone or mud room for your convenience. The expansive community pool has a splash pad, outdoor grilling area and plenty of spaces for dining or lounging and is directly across the street from this home! The state of the art fitness center offers an adjacent childcare room, in addition to top of the line fitness equipment. The amenities in this community are seemingly endless with beach volleyball, putt-putt golf, tennis courts, dog park, lake view picnic area, multiple pools and more! Zoned for top-rated schools and just minutes from Disney and the shops of Horizons West, call today to view this special home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have any available units?
16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have?
Some of 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP offers parking.
Does 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP has a pool.
Does 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have accessible units?
No, 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

