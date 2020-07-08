16133 PEBBLE BLUFF LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.be/nhTjUxoWM10 Also offered for sale! This is your chance to live directly across from the multi-million dollar amenity center in the beautiful community of Waterleigh. Upon entering this gorgeous, like-new townhouse you are greeted with a spacious, open floor plan. The stunning kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a convenient island breakfast bar for easy entertaining. The upstairs features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and laundry room. The owner recently spent thousands of dollars for the custom walk-in closets! Coming in from your attached garage, you will find an area easily large enough for a drop zone or mud room for your convenience. The expansive community pool has a splash pad, outdoor grilling area and plenty of spaces for dining or lounging and is directly across the street from this home! The state of the art fitness center offers an adjacent childcare room, in addition to top of the line fitness equipment. The amenities in this community are seemingly endless with beach volleyball, putt-putt golf, tennis courts, dog park, lake view picnic area, multiple pools and more! Zoned for top-rated schools and just minutes from Disney and the shops of Horizons West, call today to view this special home.