Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE

14891 Winter Stay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14891 Winter Stay Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Marina Eco smart floor plan home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 3 Car Garage overlooking the renowned Panther Lake Golf Course. It is located in an extra-large lot with beautiful views and open spaces. Quartz tops throughout the house, beautiful rectangular title in common areas, shutters, refrigerator with coffee machine and French door. The house is smart and Wi-Fi certified with amazon, Alexa, blinds with a voice command in the main room. This home has solar power to offset the electric bills & come fully connected with features like a Honeywell thermostat, Kevo lock, and ring doorbell. The home is in the Heart of horizon's West just minutes from the Town Center Village. With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more. Come make this house your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE have any available units?
14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE have?
Some of 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

