14891 WINTER STAY DRIVE

Beautiful Marina Eco smart floor plan home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 3 Car Garage overlooking the renowned Panther Lake Golf Course. It is located in an extra-large lot with beautiful views and open spaces. Quartz tops throughout the house, beautiful rectangular title in common areas, shutters, refrigerator with coffee machine and French door. The house is smart and Wi-Fi certified with amazon, Alexa, blinds with a voice command in the main room. This home has solar power to offset the electric bills & come fully connected with features like a Honeywell thermostat, Kevo lock, and ring doorbell. The home is in the Heart of horizon's West just minutes from the Town Center Village. With easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Winter Garden Village, and more. Come make this house your home.