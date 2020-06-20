14406 Magnolia Ridge Loop

Amenities

This Beautiful 5/3 Is located in the beautiful community of Orchard Hills. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space and comes with all stainless steel appliances. The home also has a 2 car garage. Great location in an amazing neighborhood! Orchard Hills is located in Winter Garden and has a beautiful lakefront clubhouse with the BEST RESORT STYLE AMENITIES including pool, splash pad, miniature golf course, beach volleyball, grills, picnic areas, water-view and walking trails. Just Minutes from HAMILIN, local shopping and dining, golf, historic Winter Garden, WALT DISNEY WORLD PROPERTIES, and quick access to the 429.



** Lawn care included in rent**



