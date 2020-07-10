13910 Bluebird Park Rd

Amenities

Large Luxury 4 Bed 3 Bath Windermere Pool Home w/ 3 car Garage. Lawn Care and Pool Care are included with the rent! This beautiful Luxury Home opens up to an artistic open family area with 12 foot ceilings and pillars defining 4 Formal / Family / Dining areas with the open kitchen to the back and right of the family area. The kitchen includes gas appliances and is open and roomy becoming a center focus point for this home. Immediately to the back of the house off of the Kitchen is the screened patio with large pool and adjoined relaxation tub surrounded by spacious patio. The Master En Suite is spacious and floored with hard wood flooring and includes roomy walk in closet. The En Suite bathroom includes double vanity sinks, soaker tub and walk in shower plus a private water closet. Three other bedrooms & laundry are on the opposite side of the home with 1 Bedroom adjacent dedicated by a single full bathroom and 2 bedrooms serviced by the third bathroom. Laundry room includes Washer, Dryer, and pre-wash sink.

Close to shops and restaurants and a great school district including Windermere High and Keenes Point elementary.

This house is a must see!