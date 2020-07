Amenities

Nice property for rent in Windermere, this new home has 4 beds and 3.5 bath, construction completed in 2014, this branf new property offers you a very nice lake view. You will also love the spacious floor plan with a large open kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless appliances and large tile flooring on the 1st floor. Don't miss it, it won't last !