11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Upgraded Townhome near Magic Kingdom - Property Id: 206015



Beautiful, furnished 4 bedroom 3 bathroom corner lot townhome.



This townhome is move in ready, furnished, new carpet and paint and less than 10 minutes to the Magic Kingdom cast parking lot. A one car garage and second dedicated parking spot behind the house through a private courtyard. Additional street parking available.All utilities are to be paid by tenant, no pets, no smoking.

** 2 twin bed frames and mattresses available upon request. This unit is available both furnished or unfurnished.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206015

No Pets Allowed



