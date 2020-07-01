11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd

Amenities
Upgraded Townhome near Magic Kingdom - Property Id: 206015
Beautiful, furnished 4 bedroom 3 bathroom corner lot townhome.
This townhome is move in ready, furnished, new carpet and paint and less than 10 minutes to the Magic Kingdom cast parking lot. A one car garage and second dedicated parking spot behind the house through a private courtyard. Additional street parking available.All utilities are to be paid by tenant, no pets, no smoking.
** 2 twin bed frames and mattresses available upon request. This unit is available both furnished or unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206015
No Pets Allowed
