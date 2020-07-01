All apartments in Horizon West
11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd

11725 Fitzgerald Butler Road · No Longer Available
Location

11725 Fitzgerald Butler Road, Horizon West, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Upgraded Townhome near Magic Kingdom - Property Id: 206015

Beautiful, furnished 4 bedroom 3 bathroom corner lot townhome.

This townhome is move in ready, furnished, new carpet and paint and less than 10 minutes to the Magic Kingdom cast parking lot. A one car garage and second dedicated parking spot behind the house through a private courtyard. Additional street parking available.All utilities are to be paid by tenant, no pets, no smoking.
** 2 twin bed frames and mattresses available upon request. This unit is available both furnished or unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206015
Property Id 206015

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5475957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd have any available units?
11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd have?
Some of 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd pet-friendly?
No, 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd offers parking.
Does 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd have a pool?
No, 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd have accessible units?
No, 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11725 Fitzgerald Butler Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

