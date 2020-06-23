All apartments in Horizon West
11030 Silver Surfer Alley

11030 Silver Surfer Alley · No Longer Available
Location

11030 Silver Surfer Alley, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Quick Move-in! 4b3b 2018 new Single Family - Single Family 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, ready for a quick move in. Attached 2 car garage. Energy Star certified, highly efficient insulated which brings your electric bill down. Amenities include 2 Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Playground, Kid's Splash Pad, Park, Lake, Outdoor Amphitheater plus a Community Pool. Great schools, Parks and Lakeside Village Shopping Center with Publix Supermarket is just at the corner! This house on the school zone for the new WINDERMERE HIGH SCHOOL.

(RLNE4334137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11030 Silver Surfer Alley have any available units?
11030 Silver Surfer Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 11030 Silver Surfer Alley have?
Some of 11030 Silver Surfer Alley's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11030 Silver Surfer Alley currently offering any rent specials?
11030 Silver Surfer Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11030 Silver Surfer Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 11030 Silver Surfer Alley is pet friendly.
Does 11030 Silver Surfer Alley offer parking?
Yes, 11030 Silver Surfer Alley offers parking.
Does 11030 Silver Surfer Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11030 Silver Surfer Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11030 Silver Surfer Alley have a pool?
Yes, 11030 Silver Surfer Alley has a pool.
Does 11030 Silver Surfer Alley have accessible units?
No, 11030 Silver Surfer Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 11030 Silver Surfer Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 11030 Silver Surfer Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11030 Silver Surfer Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 11030 Silver Surfer Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
