Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:38 PM

18 Apartments under $900 for rent in Hollywood, FL

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1739 Dewey
1739 Dewey St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$875
Beautiful STUDIO 7 min to beach, 3 blocks from Downtown Hollywood. AC, new floors. Washer dryer on site. Patio. Electricity & Water included in rent!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
2105 N 20th Avenue
2105 N 20th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$890
250 sqft
NICE & COZY STUDIO ENOUGH TO FEEL AT HOMEIT COMES WITH A NICE BATH ROOM & SMALL KITCHENETTECENTRAL + WINDOW AC.LARGE YARD.PARKING.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
441 Corridor
119 N 57 Ave - Unit 3
119 North 57th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
350 sqft
3 unit multi-family home
Results within 1 mile of Hollywood

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Dania Beach
279 SW 9th St
279 Southwest 9th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$800
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT PERFECT SIZE FOR ONE PERSON - TWO OCCUPANTS ADD ADDITIONAL $50 FOR UTILITY USAGE - SMALL KITCHENETTE INCLUDES CABINETS AND SINK WITH REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, TOASTER OVEN AND HOT PLATE - COMPLETELY FURNISHED - QUEEN

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Poinciana Park
2101 SE 4th Ave rear
2101 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 300 SQ.FT. STUDIO WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND LAUNDRY ACCESS. GREAT LOCATION! YOU MUST SEE IT! IT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $1175 OR UNFURNISHED FOR $1100. KEYLESS LOCKS. PET FRIENDLY.
Results within 5 miles of Hollywood

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2200 Lazy Ln
2200 Lazy Lane, Lazy Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
3115 sqft
IN THE ELEGANT, SOPHISTICATED NEIGHBORHOOD OF LAZY LAKE/WILTON MANORS, BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN A HOUSE, WITH SHARED BATHROOM, PRIVATE ENTRANCE , KEY WEST STYLE OUTDOOR PRIVATE KITCHEN.NEVER HAVE YOUR LIVING SPACE SMELL LIKE FOOD AGAIN.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
271 NW 177
271 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Studio in Gated community. Tile Floors. Wal-mart is across the street. Close to mayors highways. Easy to show and to rent.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
291 NW 177th St
291 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT MIAMI GARDENS AREA ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, TILE ALL OVER, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, A/C UNIT.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
South Middle River
1045 N Andrews Ave - 6
1045 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$895
500 sqft
Base Rent: $895 Utility (Water, sewer, trash): $25.00 (Per person*) Total Rent: $920.
Results within 10 miles of Hollywood

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
5456 NE 4th Ave
5456 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$800
165 sqft
Unfurnished private room/studio for rent. Private bathroom. ONLY FRIDGE & MICROWAVE PROVIDED (no kitchen),per county code only 1 person & no overnight guests. Private entrance on side of home. Includes Water, electric.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Oriole Estates
3900 NW 33rd Ave
3900 Northwest 33rd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished room for rent with all utilities included (Internet, cable, electricity, and water. Tenant will have access to the kitchen, dinning room, living room, patio and shared laundry, etc.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
19334 NW 47th Ct
19334 Northwest 47th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Nice efficiency apartment , very nice house and very large and well maintenance patio where you can grill every single day.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
5940 Northwest 64th Avenue
5940 Northwest 64th Avenue, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$737
660 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1904166 Please note this is a 55 plus community that requires a minimum credit score of 675. There is a one time HOA application.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
6660 Nw 26th St
6660 Northwest 26th Street, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
near interstates restaurants, and malls, parking, washer dryer, wifi, queen bed, shared bath, kitchen privilege, microwave only,utilities incl. lazy boy, private entrance, fenced yard, refrigerator shared in garage, desk

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Welleby
3361 NW 101st Ave
3361 Northwest 101st Avenue, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
Beautiful community with fully remodeled furnished one bedroom and share bathroom to rent downstairs. This room is located in three bedroom townhouse with access to kitchen, living room and washer /dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
6150 nw 62 nd St, Apt 306
6150 NW 62nd St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
660 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONDO 1/1 LOCATED IN A GREAT 55+ COMMUNITY. ONLY FIRST MOTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN. Requirements by the association: Minimum Credit Score 675 Minimum income $25.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Alhambra Heights
230 NW 140th St
230 Northwest 140th Street, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
$900
Beautiful Suite on a safe North Miami neighborhood, East of i-95. Fully furnished just bring your cloth and a toothbrush, private entrance, hurricane impact window. Water, electricity, and internet included. Mini-fridge and microwave.

July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,134 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,437 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Hollywood over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased marginally in Hollywood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,437 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

