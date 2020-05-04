All apartments in Holly Hill
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:31 PM

1609 Primo Court

1609 Primo Ct · (386) 864-1806
Location

1609 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL 32117

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1872 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
For rent! Brand new construction DR Horton custom built 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story 1 car attached garage townhouse. Over 1800 sq ft very desirable spacious corner/ end unit with extra wrap around yard/ lawn space for the family & friends to play, entertain, BBQ! Be the first to live in this modern, energy efficient home centrally located in a great new neighborhood. ThiFirst floor has the big eat-in kitchen and a grand open floor plan boasting a large living room w/ sliding glass doors to patio. There is a conveniently located 1st floor half bath. Upstairs you have the grand master bedroom suite, 2 guest bedrooms, a full guest bathroom, & laundry room w/ brand new washer & dryer. All brand new appliances, brand new central AC, smart security system installed. Non aggressive breed/pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Primo Court have any available units?
1609 Primo Court has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1609 Primo Court have?
Some of 1609 Primo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Primo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Primo Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Primo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Primo Court is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Primo Court offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Primo Court does offer parking.
Does 1609 Primo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1609 Primo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Primo Court have a pool?
No, 1609 Primo Court does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Primo Court have accessible units?
No, 1609 Primo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Primo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Primo Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Primo Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1609 Primo Court has units with air conditioning.
