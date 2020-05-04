1609 Primo Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage new construction

For rent! Brand new construction DR Horton custom built 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story 1 car attached garage townhouse. Over 1800 sq ft very desirable spacious corner/ end unit with extra wrap around yard/ lawn space for the family & friends to play, entertain, BBQ! Be the first to live in this modern, energy efficient home centrally located in a great new neighborhood. ThiFirst floor has the big eat-in kitchen and a grand open floor plan boasting a large living room w/ sliding glass doors to patio. There is a conveniently located 1st floor half bath. Upstairs you have the grand master bedroom suite, 2 guest bedrooms, a full guest bathroom, & laundry room w/ brand new washer & dryer. All brand new appliances, brand new central AC, smart security system installed. Non aggressive breed/pet