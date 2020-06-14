/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
44 Furnished Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2441 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande at the Halifax
231 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2441 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
241 Riverside Dr Unit 2004
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1689 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Furnished Riverview Condo of the Halifax River, just steps away from the World's Most Famous Beach! This unit offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with a split floor plan, a large private balcony with amazing views
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
162 Daytona Avenue
162 Daytona Avenue, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
980 sqft
Home is centrally located to Daytona. Near hospitals and beach. 1 block over from the river. Home is to be leased for 1 year or longer. Home has 2 bedrooms and is fully furnished. NO SMOKING NO PETS ALLOWED. NO EXCEPTIONS
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Ortona Park
1 Unit Available
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
935 N Halifax Avenue
935 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1210 sqft
Well appointed short term rental (min 4 mo). Beautifully furnished with everything you will need for your next stay in Daytona Beach. The view from this penthouse floor is amazing.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2711 N Halifax Avenue
2711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
Available SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.Furnished ground floor unit at Riverside Condominiums. Riverside offers 3 swimming pools, 2 fishing docks, shuffle board and more.Rent includes water, sewer, trash, pest control, basic cable and internet.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3013 N Halifax Avenue
3013 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
816 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully renovated with high end decor! Granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors and onyx wet bar in this 55+ community. Both bathrooms offer ceiling heaters. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
384 Euclid Avenue
384 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1616 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. This home is close to all your need for a winter or summer rental! Must see in person! Cable and wifi included. Sleeps eight
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1433 N Atlantic Avenue
1433 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
675 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED -READY Ground Floor condo Beach side condo with a heated ocean view pool. Newly upgraded condo. Looking for a new remodeled condo to spend some vacation time in? Your look is over, this condo has everything new in it.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Daytona
1 Unit Available
912 N Grandview Ave
912 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
Rent includes electricity, water. Charming, private furnished studio with exposed brick, new kitchen in the Seabreeze District of Daytona Beachside. Granite countertops, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD
1567 Derbyshire Road, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1041 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled and professionally furnished home in Daytona Beach with 3 beds, 1 bath.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2043 S Atlantic Avenue
2043 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$900
384 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OCEANVIEW CONDO. FULLY FURNISHED (furnishings negotiable). ALL UTILITIES, WI-FI AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. VERY WELL MANAGED CONDOMINIUM. CLUB ROOM. FITNESS ROOM. OCEANFRONT POOL. ON-SITE LAUNDRY. PICNIC AREA.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
102 S Peninsula Drive
102 South Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom / One bath includes all utilites. Electricity is covered up to $100 per month.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - This gorgeous 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
235 Coral Reef Way
235 Coral Reef Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1558 sqft
Gorgeous villa in Latitude Margaritaville available for 7 months or longer. Fully Furnished/ Turn Key. Just bring your toothbrush. Voted Best 55 + community in the US. Come try paradise living and feel like you are on vacation everyday.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
65 Tropical Drive
65 Sunny Shore Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1260 sqft
Great location! Close to beach. Spacious 2 BR 2 BA on corner lot. Short term rental. Fully furnished and includes water, electric, cable, and internet. Large renovated kitchen with upgrades and fully stocked.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Bent Tree Drive
101 Bent Tree Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL LOCATED IN Indigo Pines Condominium provides heated pool and spa, Club house with library, pool table and fitness center.Rent for one month or more. Rent includes $50 electric, all water and cable TV.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Neptune Park Drive
14 Neptune Park Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
737 sqft
This completely remodeled and completely furnished beach home is the where your dreams begin. Steps from the ocean. Located near all amenities that make your life run smoothly.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Ormond By The Sea
1 Unit Available
25 Hibiscus Drive
25 Hibiscus Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
850 sqft
The home is being marketed furnished. Just bring your cloths and toothbrush & sun screen. RENTED UNTIL 2/28/19
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Pelican Bay
1 Unit Available
137 Golden Eye Drive
137 Golden Eye Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ready for you to come visit sunny Daytona Beach for 3 months. or more. Located in Pelican Bay Country Club that offers 24 hour security. Walk to the Club House for lunch or dinner or to play golf.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
193 Island Breeze Avenue
193 Island Breeze Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2415 sqft
You will fall in love with the 55+ Latitude community and this fabulously furnished St. Bart Model home.
