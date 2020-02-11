3453 Wilson Drive, Holiday, FL 34691 Tahitian Development
Don't miss out on this inviting home! Features includes hardwood and tile flooring throughout the interior. Cook delicious meals in the kitchen that's equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Relax after a long day in the spacious bedrooms and sizable bathrooms. Start your weekend activities off with some barbecue on the back patio. Make this house your home and apply today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
