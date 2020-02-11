All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 3453 WILSON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
3453 WILSON DRIVE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

3453 WILSON DRIVE

3453 Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3453 Wilson Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Development

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Don't miss out on this inviting home! Features includes hardwood and tile flooring throughout the interior. Cook delicious meals in the kitchen that's equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Relax after a long day in the spacious bedrooms and sizable bathrooms. Start your weekend activities off with some barbecue on the back patio. Make this house your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 WILSON DRIVE have any available units?
3453 WILSON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3453 WILSON DRIVE have?
Some of 3453 WILSON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 WILSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3453 WILSON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 WILSON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3453 WILSON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 3453 WILSON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3453 WILSON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3453 WILSON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3453 WILSON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 WILSON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3453 WILSON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3453 WILSON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3453 WILSON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 WILSON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3453 WILSON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3453 WILSON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3453 WILSON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College